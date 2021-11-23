UP: Woman Found Dead in Suspected Case of Electrocution, Husband Missing

A 30-year-old woman was found dead at her home in Mant area here with an electric wire tied to the body in a suspected case of electrocution and her missing husband is alleged to be the prime suspect, police said on Tuesday. Smriti, a resident of Radha Niwas in Vrindavan, was allegedly electrocuted by her husband Vipin, who has escaped from the spot, police added.

"The actual cause of death would be ascertained after receiving the post-mortem report," SP (Rural) Shrish Chandra said. Arvind Kumar Verma, the deceased woman's father, lodged a complaint at Mant police station alleging that Smriti was electrocuted by her husband.

The police broke open the lock of the house and retrieved the body that was tied to an electric wire after it was informed on Monday afternoon about a foul smell emanating from inside, he said. The body has been sent for an autopsy, while the husband is absconding, the SP added.

