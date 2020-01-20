Take the pledge to vote

After Husband Jailed, Wife Gang-raped at Gunpoint by 4 of His Friends in Bareilly

In her complaint, the woman has alleged that one of the accused had plotted against her husband and got him arrested in a drugs smuggling case.

IANS

Updated:January 20, 2020, 11:06 AM IST
After Husband Jailed, Wife Gang-raped at Gunpoint by 4 of His Friends in Bareilly
Bareilly: Four men have been booked for allegedly raping their friend's wife in Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly city.

According to reports, the incident took place on Friday night in the city's Sirouli area but the woman lodged the complaint on Sunday.

In her complaint, the victim said that the four accused, who are her neighbours, came to her house when she was alone and took turns at raping her at gunpoint.

They then tried to slit her throat but she managed to escape and raised an alarm after which the four fled.

Before leaving, they threatened her with dire consequences if she complained about the incident.

On Sunday, the victim met SP (Crime) R.K. Bhartiya and made an official complaint. Bhartiya ordered the SHO of Sirouli police station, Sanjay Garg, to investigate the incident and file the FIR.

The victim's husband is currently lodged in the Moradabad District Jail after he was caught with 1 kg of hashish.

In her complaint, the woman has alleged that one of the accused had plotted against her husband and got him arrested in a drugs smuggling case.

Garg said: "We have filed an FIR under IPC section 376 D (gang rape), 452 (house trespass with intent to hurt) and 307 (attempt to murder) against the four accused. We have sent the woman for a medical examination and reports are awaited. All the accused were known to her husband and are now absconding. We have set up teams to arrest them."

