Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

UP Woman Allegedly Given Triple Talaq after She Asked Husband for Rs 30 to Buy Medicines

The woman, who was married three years ago, said that her husband took away their children and pushed her out of the house.

IANS

Updated:August 13, 2019, 5:42 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
UP Woman Allegedly Given Triple Talaq after She Asked Husband for Rs 30 to Buy Medicines
Network18 Creatives.
Loading...

Hapur (UP): A woman in Uttar Pradesh's Hapur was given 'triple talaq' after she merely asked her husband for Rs 30 to buy medicines, police said.

The incident took place two days ago and DSP, Hapur, Rajesh Singh said that the woman's complaint has already been filed.

The woman, who was married three years ago, said that her husband took away their children and pushed her out of the house.

"I has asked for Rs 30 to buy medicines and my husband started shouting at me. He pronounced 'talaq' thrice and his family members pushed me out of the house," she said.

The Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage), Bill, 2019, which criminalizes instant 'triple talaq' among Muslims and attracts a jail term of three years for the husband came into force on August 1.

Several women have filed complaints with the police alleging they were divorced by their husbands using the Islamic law that allows a husband to annul a marriage by uttering the word 'talaq' -Arabic for "divorce" - three times, even after Parliament passed the Bill.

A woman in Sitapur alleged earlier this month that her nose was chopped off by her in-laws after she refused to withdraw a case of triple talaq.

Another woman in Muzaffarnagar was divorced through triple talaq on WhatsApp by her husband who works in Kuwait as a labourer. The divorce came after she filed a dowry and harassment case against him and his family.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram