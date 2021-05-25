india

UP Woman Goes Out to Defecate, Raped by Youth of Her Village

When the woman did not return home for hours, her family went to look for her and found her lying unconscious, police said, adding she was admitted to Community Health Centre in Singhpur for treatment.

An 18-year-old woman was allegedly raped by a youth of her village here, police said on Tuesday. The incident took place under the Mohanganj police station area on Monday, they said.

The victim had gone out to defecate when a youth of her village hit her with a stick on the head, making her unconscious, and raped her, she alleged. When she did not return home for hours, her family went to look for her and found her lying unconscious, police said, adding she was admitted to Community Health Centre in Singhpur for treatment.

The accused has been identified and further investigation in the case is on, they added.

first published:May 25, 2021, 11:53 IST