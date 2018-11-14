GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
UP Woman Home guard Sexually Harassed, Beaten up by Bus Conductor

The incident took place on Tuesday and a case was registered on a complaint by the woman.

PTI

Updated:November 14, 2018, 10:05 AM IST
(Representative image)
Muzaffarnagar: A woman home guard, posted with the Civil Lines police station here, was allegedly sexually harassed and beaten up by a bus conductor when she was going to work, police said Wednesday.

The incident took place on Tuesday and a case was registered on a complaint by the woman. The matter is being investigated, Station House Officer DK Tyagi said.
The home guard has alleged that she was sexually harassed by the conductor, who tried to tear her clothes, and beaten up when she resisted, he said.
