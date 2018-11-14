English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
UP Woman Home guard Sexually Harassed, Beaten up by Bus Conductor
The incident took place on Tuesday and a case was registered on a complaint by the woman.
(Representative image)
Muzaffarnagar: A woman home guard, posted with the Civil Lines police station here, was allegedly sexually harassed and beaten up by a bus conductor when she was going to work, police said Wednesday.
The incident took place on Tuesday and a case was registered on a complaint by the woman. The matter is being investigated, Station House Officer DK Tyagi said.
The home guard has alleged that she was sexually harassed by the conductor, who tried to tear her clothes, and beaten up when she resisted, he said.
