English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
UP Woman Killed by Her in-Laws Over Dowry Demands in Shamli: Police
The woman was found hanging from the ceiling of her room in her in-laws' house, Subhash Singh Rathor, the station house officer of Thana Bhaean police station, said.
Image for representation.
Muzaffarnagar (UP): A woman was allegedly killed by her in-laws over dowry demands in Shamli district of Uttar Pradesh, police said on Monday.
According to a complaint lodged by the father of the victim, she was being harassed by her husband and in-laws since she got married three months ago, they said.
The woman was found hanging from the ceiling of her room in her in-laws' house, Subhash Singh Rathor, the station house officer of Thana Bhaean police station, said.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Next Story Next Story
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Saturday 09 November , 2019 Launch of Kartarpur Corridor Amidst Indo-Pak Strife | Crux+
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Friday 08 November , 2019 LK Advani: The Architect of Hindutva Politics | Rare Interviews
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Watch | Messi's Magical Goal Sinks Atletico as Barcelona Go Top of La Liga
- Sajid Nadiadwala Confirms Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh for Housefull 5
- Airtel Prepaid Packs Undergo Big Changes: Everything You Need to Know
- Meet Jake, The Pampered Police Horse Who Can't Start His Morning Without a Cup of Tea
- Tenures Are Finished: Sourav Ganguly on MSK Prasad-led Selection Panel