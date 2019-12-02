UP Woman Killed by Her in-Laws Over Dowry Demands in Shamli: Police

Muzaffarnagar (UP): A woman was allegedly killed by her in-laws over dowry demands in Shamli district of Uttar Pradesh, police said on Monday.

According to a complaint lodged by the father of the victim, she was being harassed by her husband and in-laws since she got married three months ago, they said.

The woman was found hanging from the ceiling of her room in her in-laws' house, Subhash Singh Rathor, the station house officer of Thana Bhaean police station, said.

