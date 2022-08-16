CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » News » India » UP Woman Poisons 3 Daughters, Kills Them After Fight with Husband
1-MIN READ

UP Woman Poisons 3 Daughters, Kills Them After Fight with Husband

IANS

Last Updated: August 16, 2022, 13:35 IST

Ghazipur, India

According to the police spokesman, the woman allegedly had a fight with her husband over a domestic issue and poisoned three daughters post that. (Representational Image)

The incident took place in the Bhanmal Rai village in Suhwal police circle and the woman has been taken into custody. She is being interrogated.

In a shocking incident, a woman poisoned her three daughters, following a spat with her husband.

According to the police spokesman, the woman allegedly had a fight with her husband over a domestic issue and after this, she gave poison to her three daughters.

Two daughters died on the spot while the third succumbed during treatment in the hospital.

The police have registered a case for murder against the woman who is now in police custody.

The bodies of the three children have been sent for post-mortem.

first published:August 16, 2022, 13:34 IST
last updated:August 16, 2022, 13:35 IST