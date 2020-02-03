Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

UP Woman Poisons Her Children, Commits Suicide After Altercation With Husband

Premvati (36) poisoned her sons Rohit (5) and Mohit (8) and then consumed the substance herself.

PTI

Updated:February 3, 2020, 2:33 PM IST
UP Woman Poisons Her Children, Commits Suicide After Altercation With Husband
Representative image.

Badaun,Uttar Pradesh: A woman allegedly killed her two children before ending her own life in Allua Pastora village in Wazirganj area here following an altercation with her husband, police said.

Premvati (36) poisoned her sons Rohit (5) and Mohit (8) and then consumed the substance herself, they said, adding that the incident took place on Sunday night.

They were taken to the hospital but died during treatment, police said, adding that the matter is being probed.

