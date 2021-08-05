UP Woman Raped By Brother-In-Law In Name of Halala

A Muslim woman in Uttar Pradesh’s Rampur district was allegedly raped by her brother-in-law in the name of Halala after her husband gave her triple talaq over dowry. The woman, in her complaint, has also accused her husband of making “unnatural” sexual with her. The policemen of the Swaar police station have booked the husband along with seven people, but no arrest has been made so far.

The woman told police that her in-laws had demanded Rs 10 lakh in cash and a Wagon R car in dowry during the wedding. However, the failure to fulfill their greed resulted in the woman’s torture. The complainant alleged her husband used to demand Rs 10 lakh and she was subjected to torture after her parents failed to comply with her in-laws’ demand.

The victim said her husband one day uttered the word Talaq thrice and locked her in a room. Even as she was coming to terms with it, her brother-in-law entered the room and sexually assaulted her in the name of Halala.

Rampur Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP), Sansar Singh, informed that an FIR has been registered under Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act, Dowry Prohibition Act and sections 498A, 323, 377 and 376 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The Supreme Court in 2017 had struck down the practice of triple talaq, and subsequently the Central government enacted the law to end the practice of triple talaq . However, Nikah Halala continues to be a legal practice in India.

Halala or Nikah Halala is an Islamic practice in which a woman after getting divorced through triple talaq marries another man, consummates the marriage and then she can remarry her former husband. Halala means permissible, and the procedure is meant to permit the woman to get in wedlock with her former husband again.

The practice is, however, very controversial and is considered by many against Quranic teachings.

