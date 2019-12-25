Jharkhand result tally
UP Woman Raped for Four Years with False Promises of Marriage, Probe on
The accused had allegedly withdrawn a bank loan of Rs 5 lakh in the name of the victim. The accused had even drawn up a contract to marry the girl but later retracted on his promise.
Representative image.
Chitrakoot (Uttar Pradesh): The Uttar Pradesh police on Wednesday booked a man for repeatedly raping a 23-year-old woman over four years with false promises of marriage.
According to the police, the accused had allegedly withdrawn a bank loan of Rs 5 lakh in the name of the victim.
Karvi Police Station Inspector-in-charge Anil Singh said that "the complainant had alleged that the youth has been raping her for the last four years on the pretext of marriage. He had also drawn up a contract to marry the girl, but later retracted on his earlier promise, and will be marrying another girl in February."
Further investigations are on, the police said.
