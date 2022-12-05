CHANGE LANGUAGE
1-MIN READ

UP Woman Runs Out of Money, Bets Herself to Landlord in a Game of Ludo

By: News Desk

Edited By: Richa Mukherjee

News18.com

Last Updated: December 05, 2022, 22:01 IST

New Delhi, India

The woman namely Renu is a resident of Devkali locality in Nagar Kotwali and was addicted to playing ludo with her landlord on a regular basis. (PTI)

Renu used to gamble the money sent by her husband who works in Rajasthan's Jaipur on a game of ludo

Addition to a game of ludo proved detrimental for a woman hailing from Uttar Pradesh’s Pratapgarh after she bet herself due to lack of money and lost to her landlord.

The woman namely Renu is a resident of Devkali locality in Nagar Kotwali and was addicted to playing ludo with her landlord on a regular basis.

As per reports, Renu used to gamble the money sent by her husband who works in Rajasthan’s Jaipur on a game of ludo, however this time it cost her heavily.

The incident took place when while playing Renu put herself at stake after she ran out of all her money. After losing the landlord, Renu called her husband to narrate the entire incident.

Her husband then filed a police complaint after returning to Pratap Garh and also posted this incident on the social media platform.

Talking to the police, the husband claimed that his wife has started living with the landlord and refused to leave even upon insistence.

A police official, Subodh Gautam, said, “We are trying to get in touch with the man and will start an investigation as soon as we contact him."

The husband-wife duo is the parent of two children.

first published:December 05, 2022, 22:01 IST
last updated:December 05, 2022, 22:01 IST