UP Women Tells Cops Her Son is Kidnapped, Probe Reveals She Sold 3-month-old for Rs 50,000

A woman in Gorakhpur told police that her three-month-old child was kidnapped, but during investigation it was found that she had actually sold her infant for Rs 50,000 to her neighbour. The woman took the extreme step in view of her dire financial situation. After being busted by the police, the woman claimed that she followed all legal procedures before trading her three-month-old.

During the course of their investigation, police found that the woman, Salma Khatoon, has three sons and one daughter with her husband Shamshad Hassan who works in the scrap business. Their neighbours Arshe Alam and his wife have been married for 11 years but have not been blessed with children.

During a conversation between Salma and Alam’s wife, they both struck a deal for her youngest child. Salma sold her three-month-old son to Alam’s wife. However, Salma hid it from her husband and told him a fake story of their youngest son being kidnapped.

Heartbroken with the news, Hassan rushed to the local police station and informed them that his infant son had been kidnapped. The police immediately swung into action and started a hunt for the three-month-old and the kidnappers. Realising the seriousness of the case, Gorakhpur SSP Dinesh Kumar Prabhu also joined the investigation, and arrived at the spot from where the child was said to be kidnapped.

When police checked CCTV footage from the area, they were shocked to see Salma handing over her three-month-old son to a woman. Salma then admitted that he created the false kidnapping story.

SP (city) Sonam Kumar informed that the child was reunited with Salma and further investigation is underway in the case.

