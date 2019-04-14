UP Woman Set on Fire for Resisting Rape, Her 2 Children Suffer Burns While Trying to Douse Flames

: Deoria A 35-year-old woman from Uttar Pradesh’s Deoria district was set on fire after she resisted rape attempt by a local youth on Saturday morning.The woman had gone to attend nature’s call along with her two minor children when a man from Bhatni area allegedly tried to rape her, the police said.The woman started shouting for help after which the man allegedly poured petrol on her and set her on fire. She was rushed to a local hospital.Doctors said she has suffered 90 per cent burns and her condition is critical. Her children, who tried to douse the flames, have also suffered burns and are undergoing treatment.The accused, identified as Dilip Rajbhar alias Tarzon, is absconding.In her statement to the police, the victim said the accused had tried to molest her in the past as well, but her complaint was not taken seriously by the police.A case under Sections 376 (punishment for rape), 511 (punishment for attempting to commit offences punishable with imprisonment for life or other imprisonment) and 326 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapons or means) of the IPC (Indian Penal Code) has been lodged and two teams have been formed to search for the accused, a police official told News 18.