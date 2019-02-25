Woman Shot Dead by Brother over Inter-caste Affair in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar

In a suspected case of honour killing, a 22-year-old woman was allegedly shot dead by her brother over an affair with a man from a different caste in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district on Monday, police said.Dhyani was shot dead by Adesh Kumar (25) in Bopada village after her family learnt about her affair with a man from a different caste, station house officer (SHO) Sanjiv Kumar said.The girl's family came to know about the relationship four days ago when the couple lodged a police complaint of harassment in a restaurant by four men, he said.Adesh has been arrested and a case of murder has been registered, the officer said.The pistol used in the crime has also been recovered from the accused and Dhyani's body has been sent for post-mortem, the officer added.