Woman Shot Dead by Brother over Inter-caste Affair in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar
The girl's family came to know about the relationship four days ago when the couple lodged a police complaint of harassment in a restaurant by four men, police said.
Image only for representational purpose.
Muzaffarnagar: In a suspected case of honour killing, a 22-year-old woman was allegedly shot dead by her brother over an affair with a man from a different caste in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district on Monday, police said.
Dhyani was shot dead by Adesh Kumar (25) in Bopada village after her family learnt about her affair with a man from a different caste, station house officer (SHO) Sanjiv Kumar said.
The girl's family came to know about the relationship four days ago when the couple lodged a police complaint of harassment in a restaurant by four men, he said.
Adesh has been arrested and a case of murder has been registered, the officer said.
The pistol used in the crime has also been recovered from the accused and Dhyani's body has been sent for post-mortem, the officer added.
