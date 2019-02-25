LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Woman Shot Dead by Brother over Inter-caste Affair in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar

The girl's family came to know about the relationship four days ago when the couple lodged a police complaint of harassment in a restaurant by four men, police said.

PTI

Updated:February 25, 2019, 5:03 PM IST
Muzaffarnagar: In a suspected case of honour killing, a 22-year-old woman was allegedly shot dead by her brother over an affair with a man from a different caste in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district on Monday, police said.

Dhyani was shot dead by Adesh Kumar (25) in Bopada village after her family learnt about her affair with a man from a different caste, station house officer (SHO) Sanjiv Kumar said.

The girl's family came to know about the relationship four days ago when the couple lodged a police complaint of harassment in a restaurant by four men, he said.

Adesh has been arrested and a case of murder has been registered, the officer said.

The pistol used in the crime has also been recovered from the accused and Dhyani's body has been sent for post-mortem, the officer added.
