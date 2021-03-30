UP Woman Stabs 3-year-old Son to Death After Husband Refuses to Let Her Visit Parents For Holi

A woman from Pratapgarh district of Uttar Pradesh brutally stabbed her three-year-old son to death and later tried to end her own life by slitting throat. She was saved by the neighbours who rushed to the spot just in time.

According to police, the incident took place in the Baijnath village of Pratapgarh on Sunday night when Kesh Kumari repeatedly stabbed her son Yug, leading to his death, and then tried to slit her throat but was saved by her in-laws and neighbours.

Three-year-old Yug, unfortunately, succumbed to his injuries. The woman was reportedly upset as her husband didn’t permit her to visit her parents’ home for Holi celebrations. Following the incident, the chairman of Antu Nagar panchayat reached the deceased’s house on Monday morning.

Police said Rakesh Verma, a resident of the Baijnath village in Uttar Pradesh, works as a labourer. He was building a new house away from his current residence. His wife Kesh Kumari wanted to visit her family for Holi but he refused to let her go, which resulted in a dispute between the two.

The father and son went to sleep in the newly constructed house and Kesh Kumari and her mother-in-law remained in the old house. In a fit of rage, Kesh killed her son late on Sunday night with a knife, police said.

The Antu Kotwali police had no knowledge of the case for the first 12 hours and the child was buried in the garden of the village. The police are now questioning the woman, her husband and the in-laws. All four have been detained. The incident has shocked the entire district of Pratapgarh. The police now plan to retrieve the body of the child and conduct a post mortem.