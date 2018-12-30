English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
UP Woman Thrashed, Made to Run Naked in Village for Resisting Harassment
Police have registered a case against the four miscreants involved in the incident and have arrested one of them.
Representative image.
Bhadohi: A woman was beaten up, disrobed and made to run naked in her village in Gopiganj area of the district for resisting eve-teasers, police said Sunday.
Police have registered a case against the four miscreants involved in the incident and have arrested one of them, said Circle officer Yadavendra Yadav Sunday, adding they are trying to apprehend others.
"The incident took place in a village in Gopiganj area of the district on Saturday, when a woman from the weavers' community objected to being teased by one Lal Chandra Yadav. Later, in the evening, Yadav along with his three accomplices forcibly entered her house and badly beat her up."
"They stripped off her clothes and made her run in the village. Some villagers shot the incident and its video subsequently went viral," he added
Circle Officer Yadav said the woman is undergoing treatment at a hospital and a case has been registered against all four involved in beating and disrobing her. "One accused has been arrested, while efforts are on to nab the rest of the culprits," he said.
Meanwhile, Inspector Anil Yadav of Gopiganj police station has been sent to the police lines
