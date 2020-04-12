UP Woman Throws Five Children Into Ganga After Quarrel with Husband
Bodies of two children were fished out by divers, they said, adding that efforts are on to trace the other three.
Image for representation.
Lucknow: A woman in Uttar Pradesh's Bhadohi allegedly threw her five children into the Ganga following an argument with her husband, police said on Sunday.
Bodies of two children were fished out by divers, they said, adding that efforts are on to trace the other three. The deceased have been identified as Aarti (12) and Saraswati (10). Superintendent of Police Ram Badan Singh said the incident took place in Jahangirabad village under the Gopiganj police station area late on Saturday night.
He said Manju Yadav and her husband Mridul Yadav often quarrelled in the past one year. "Hence, she thought of killing her children by throwing them into the river," he said. On Saturday night after an argument with her husband, Manju allegedly threw her children Aarti, Saraswati, Maateshwari, Shivshankar and Keshav Prasad into the river.
The SP said the river near the Jahangirabad ghat where the incident took place is deep. "The search for the children is on," he said.
Police said when the woman came to the ghat, the children raised an alarm but the fishermen there fled believing her to be a witch.
They said the woman did not leave the spot after the incident and herself told people about it on Sunday morning.
Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives
The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.
Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Farah Khan's Daughter Raises Rs 70,000 to Help Feed Strays & Needy During Fight Against COVID-19
- Kartik Aaryan's Dapper Message to Continue Following Lockdown Guidelines
- Nurse Gets Abused in London After Confronting Social Distancing Violators in Park
- Top 10 Most Expensive Cars Sold in India: Lamborghini Aventador SVJ, Rolls-Royce Phantom and More
- Apple And Google Join Hands For COVID Contact Tracing With Smartphones: Here is How it Works