UP Woman Who Axed to Death 7 Family Members May be 1st Female to be Hanged Post Independence

Probably for the first time in the history of independent India, a woman prisoner will be hanged till death for a rare crime she was found guilty of. Shabnam, who lives in Amroha, will be hanged to death in Uttar Pradesh's only single female hangout in Mathura. Preparations have started for this. Pawan Jallad of Meerut, who hanged Nirbhaya's accused, has also inspected the hanging house twice. However, the date of hanging is not fixed yet.

Significantly, in April 2008, Shabnam, brutally murdered seven of her family members with an axe, with the help of her lover. In this case, the Supreme Court upheld the death sentence of Shabnam. The President has also rejected her mercy petition. In case the authorities proceed with the hanging, Shabnam will be the first female prisoner to be hanged after Independence.

The first female hanging house was built in Mathura jail almost 150 years ago, but no woman has been hanged since Independence. Senior Jail Superintendent Shailendra Kumar Maitreya said that the date of hanging is not fixed yet. But we have started preparations. Shabnam will be hanged as soon as the death warrant is issued.

According to the jail superintendent, Pawan Jallad (executioner) has inspected the hanging house twice and has asked to make some improvements in the lever and the board to be used in hanging. Rope is being brought for hanging from Buxar.