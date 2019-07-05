UP Woman Who Got Married Without Informing Family Shot Dead, Honour Killing Suspected
The woman was shot dead around 1am at Dastampur village in the Jewar area of the district, with police registering a murder case against seven people of her family including her father, an official said.
Noida: In a suspected case of honour killing, a 28-year-old woman was shot dead at a village in Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar district on Friday allegedly by her family members, police said.
Nisha was shot dead around 1am at Dastampur village in the Jewar area of the district, with police registering a murder case against seven people of her family including her father, an official said.
"Nisha had got married to Sunil (30) in June 2018. Her husband belongs to a nearby village and her family was not aware of their marriage until around five months ago," a police spokesperson said. "Prime facie it appears that she has been killed by her own family members," the spokesperson said.
A first information report was registered at the Jewar police station on a complaint by the woman's husband, and her family members, including father and brother, were booked under Indian Penal Code section 302 (murder), the official said.
So far no arrest has been made in the case and investigation is underway, said SHO Jewar SS Bhati.
