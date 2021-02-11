News18 Logo

UP Woman's Body Found by Roadside, Murder Suspected

Representative image.

Representative image.

Yashoda, a native of Pyana Kalan village of the district, was living in Kailashpuri area under Khurja Dehat police station limits, they added.

A 35-year-old woman was found dead by the roadside near Bagrai Khurd village here on Thursday in a suspected case of murder, police said. Yashoda, a native of Pyana Kalan village of the district, was living in Kailashpuri area under Khurja Dehat police station limits, they added.

Senior Superintendent of Police Santosh Kumar Singh said the woman went to her friend's house on Wednesday. At the place, the friend's brother was also present and Yashoda was last seen going out with him for some work. A probe is underway and the man is absconding with a search underway to catch hold of him in the case, the SSP added.


Loading...