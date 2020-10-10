UP Woman Sexually Assaulted, Thrown Out of Moving Car by Nephew and Friend in Unnao

A 25-year-old woman was sexually harassed by her nephew and his friend and thrown out of a moving car when she resisted rape on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway in Uttar Pradesh’s Unnao district.

Police said that the woman was travelling with the accused when the two attempted to rape her. The two tried to strangulate her using the belt and hit her when she resisted rape. After the woman lost consciousness the two threw her off the car thinking she was dead, the women said in the complaint, according to a report in Hindustan Times.

Unnao Superintended of Police said that the woman was admitted to a hospital after the employees of the UP Expressways Industrial Development Authority in Unnao spotted her near Sabli Khera village.

Another case of rape was reported form UP’s Pilibhit district when a five-year-old was raped when she was out to relieve herself.