News18 Logo

india

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #IPL2020#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18»India
1-MIN READ

UP Yoga Trainer Arrested for Raping Woman on Pretext of Marriage: Police

Representative image.

Representative image.

Rishi Pandey was arrested in Basti district Friday evening on the complaint of a woman yoga trainer, Superintendent of Police (City) Sanjay Kumar said.

A yoga trainer was arrested for allegedly raping a woman on the promise of marriage, police said on Saturday. Rishi Pandey was arrested in Basti district Friday evening on the complaint of a woman yoga trainer, Superintendent of Police (City) Sanjay Kumar said.

D K Saroj, Station House Officer of Walterganj police station, said an FIR was lodged on the complaint of a woman against Pandey on September 17. The woman had alleged that he raped her many times on the promise of marriage but refused to marry her when she got pregnant, Saroj said.

The accused was associated with a medical college, police said.


Next Story

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...