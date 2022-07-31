UP: Yogi Govt to Give Rs 3,000-cr Boost to Healthcare; Free 48-hr Treatment in Emergency Cases on Cards

The Uttar Pradesh government is all set to give a Rs 3,000-crore boost to healthcare facilities, including free treatment for 48 hours in emergency cases.

The Yogi Adityanath-led state government will be spending bring about this significant change, and has been working in a planned and phased manner to improve the existing healthcare system, expand health infrastructure as well as provide proper healthcare facilities to the needy over the past five years.

Through schemes such as ‘One District, One Medical College’, the state government is making an effort to address the issue of geographical disparity in the healthcare sector by building medical colleges in each of the 75 districts.

Now, Uttar Pradesh will be the first state to have a Live Emergency Monitoring System. To implement this scheme, an integrated trauma and emergency centre will be set up on the lines of the Covid command centre.

Once implemented, it will facilitate easy admission at hospitals, especially in emergency cases. Ambulance services will be available on a single call. Of the Rs 3000 crore proposed, Rs 1,614 crore will be spent to develop the basic healthcare facilities in the next five years.

In addition, on an average, Rs 550 crore will be spent every year to provide free treatment to trauma and non-trauma medicine patients. A total of Rs 300 crore will be spent on enhancing ambulance service, under which 750 ambulances with advanced life support system will be purchased.

Further, about Rs 165 crore will be allocated for operation of ambulances, salaries and staff training. The annual expenditure on call centre, command centre, operation and maintenance of software among others will be close to Rs 125 crore.

According to principal secretary, medical education, Alok Kumar, “Planning is being done to implement Live Emergency Monitoring System in the state in a phased manner. The initial 48 hours are very important to save lives. Therefore, the chief minister has resolved to safeguard every such life in the state; it has been proposed that free treatment will be given to patients of emergency care for the first 48 hours.”

He added: “The scheme will benefit patients who live alone, or have relatives with them, but for whom there is no immediate provision of adequate funds. Along with them, the general public will also be benefited.”

