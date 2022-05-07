UP: Yogi Govt to Present Draft Policy for NRIs in 2 Years, to Contact Foreign Recruiters for Jobs Abroad

The Uttar Pradesh government, led by chief minister Yogi Adityanath, will present a comprehensive draft policy for non-resident Indians (NRIs)/persons of Indian origin (PIOs) in two years. The state government will hold consultations with different stakeholders and collect feedback from people on the policy to finalise it.

The state government is also planning to contact 100 foreign recruiters to facilitate smooth migration of those interested in working abroad within six months. This was recently revealed during a presentation by the NRI department before the Yogi 2.0 cabinet.

The department will contact close to 500 potential investors among NRIs/PIOs to seek investment across different sectors in the state within 100 days. It will also contact Indian embassies in 134 countries, 10 diaspora associations and 3,000 UP diasporas to develop a database of migrants from the state.

The state government will also hold a Japanese language training programme for three lakh workers under Uttar Pradesh Skill Development Mission to find placements for them in Japan in the next five years.

The BJP-led government in UP has, so far, honoured 50 NRIs with the Uttar Pradesh Ratna award and released 563 NRI cards in the last five years. The government also created a portal where NRIs could lodge their complaints on August 24, 2020, and has redressed 192 such complaints.

The government has a database of 11,184 NRIs, including 4,429 (40 per cent) from the Middle East, 3,209 (29 per cent) from Europe, 1,166 (10 per cent) from the Americas, 993 (9 per cent) from Asia, 632 (6 per cent) from Africa and 607 (5 per cent) from other regions in the last five years. A total of 129 countries were covered and investment intent worth Rs 1,201 crore was received by the UP government.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.