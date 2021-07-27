UP Youth Ends Life After Brawl With Police at Vaccination Centre, Cops Booked

Eleven policemen have been booked after a youth ended his life following a brawl with cops at a vaccination centre in Baghpat district of Uttar Pradesh. The police officials are accused of beating the man at a vaccination centre in Ranchhad village during a quarrel and then also ransacking his home and misbehaving with his mother. The victim’s family claimed that their son, Akshay, was driven to suicide by the turn of events on Monday for which the involved policemen are responsible.

The brawl at the vaccination centre was recorded on camera and has gone viral on social media. The short clip shows two cops shoving and pushing a man at the government immunisation facility. Media reports said that Akshay was at the vaccination centre with his family to get jabbed. However, when his name was called, an argument broke out between him and police officials present there.

The turn of events led to Akshay getting brushed up by the cops. He somehow managed to escape from there, however, the police registered a case against him and reached his home in the evening.

The police officials allegedly vandalised Akshay’s house and misbehaved with his family members including his mother. Fearing further harassment by the policemen, Akshay fled his home and allegedly hanged himself in the nearby field.

Police found Askhay hanging from a tree, but his family did not allow police to take the body for post-mortem till the time action was taken against the involved cops.

Baghpat Superintendent of Police (SP), Abhishek Singh, booked the 11 policemen including inspector Chandrakant Pandey, ASI Udham Singh Talan and constable Salim among others. The SP said that all the 11 accused cops have been removed from duty till the investigation is pending.

The family then allowed the police to take possession of the body and sent it for post-mortem.

