UP Youth Held for Snatching Mobile to Record TikTok Videos
During interrogation, the youth disclosed that he uploads videos through TikTok and earns money. He said he snatched the mobile for shooting videos.
Image for representation.
New Delhi: A 20-year-old youth's craze for TikTok landed him in jail as he was arrested for snatching an iPhone that had better camera features in order to record his videos in East Delhi's Preet Vihar area, police said Sunday.
According to the police, the accused has been identified as Jatin Nagar, a resident of Gautam Buddh Nagar in Uttar Pradesh.
"We received a complaint on Wednesday where the complainant Jatin Chhabra alleged that he had placed an advertisement on OLX website to sell his iPhone XS for which Nagar had approached him. The deal was finalised for Rs 80,000," said Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Jasmeet Singh.
Police said that the two met at around 6 pm near Preet Vihar signal for the deal. While they were finalising the deal, Nagar snatched the phone and fled following which a case was registered.
"On Saturday, Nagar was apprehended from Vikas Marg. The mobile phone was recovered from his possession. During interrogation, he disclosed that he uploads videos through TikTok and earns money. For shooting videos he snatched this mobile from the complainant as the phone has all features for good shooting," said Singh.
Police said the accused works in Nazeer Foods' call centre in Kaushambi and has no previous criminal record.
