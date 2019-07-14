UP Youths Pull Muslim Cleric's Beard, 'Force' Him to Chant 'Jai Shree Ram'; 12 Booked
The Imam was going to his village on his motorcycle, when nearly 12 youngsters accosted him, beat him up and also pulled his beard. The Imam claimed he was also forced to chant 'Jai Shri Ram'.
Image for representation: Reuters
Baghpat: Police have booked nearly 12 youths for allegedly pulling the beard of a Muslim cleric and forcing him to chant 'Jai Shri Ram'.
Superintendent of Police Shailesh Kumar Pandey Sunday said, "Prime facie it seems to be a matter of physical assault. Even then, the police have registered a case against 12 youngsters on the basis of the cleric's complaint. Action will be taken against them on the basis of probe."
Citing the cleric's complaint, the SP said Imam Imlaq-ur-Rehman, a Muzaffarnagar resident, was going to his village on his motorcycle yesterday, when nearly 12 youngsters accosted him, beat him up and also pulled his beard. The Imam claimed he was also forced to chant 'Jai Shri Ram', the SP said.
The cleric said he was rescued by two people of his village when he raised an alarm, added SP Pandey.
The complainant also said the youths told him to come to the village, only after shaving off his beard. The SP said the cause of beating up is yet to be known.
SP Pandey said the Imam had registered a similar case in Muzaffarnagar district, which was later found to be true.
Also Watch
-
Chandrayaan-2: India Prepares To Launch Second Mission To Moon
-
Saturday 13 July , 2019
TMC Not Pro-Appeasement, Didi Just Trying To Uplift The Suppressed: Nusrat Jahan
-
Thursday 11 July , 2019
Villagers Of Odisha's Angul Overcome Water Crisis With Inventive Water Conservation Methods
-
Thursday 11 July , 2019
Growing Population is The Biggest Threat To India's Development: Giriraj Singh
-
Monday 08 July , 2019
Exclusive: Last Moments Of Mountaineers Captured From A Helmet-Mounted Camera
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Trailers This Week: Akshay Kumar Prepares for Mission Mangal, Netflix Drops Big Hints From Sacred Games 2
- ICC World Cup 2019 | India Erred in Their Handling of No.4 Spot: Yuvraj
- Watch Where You Going: Arjun Kapoor Trolls Katrina Kaif as She Poses Beside Pillar
- Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli's Day Out in London, See Pics
- Amazon Prime Subscription at Rs 499 Per Year: Here is How To Get The Deal