UP Youth's Right Hand, Leg Paralysed as Needle Breaks While Getting Covid Jab

A 22-year-old man, who was administered the Covid-19 vaccine, suffered from severe pain, followed by paralysis in his right hand and leg in Uttar Pradesh’s Lalitpur. Upon further inspection, it was found that the needle with which the vaccine was administered broke and stayed in his body even after vaccination. Hence, his condition worsened after he was given the dose. Even though the needle has been removed by doctors, the patient’s right hand and leg were still paralysed and therefore he has been referred to the Jhansi Medical College.

Twenty-two-year-old Indresh Ahirwar, a resident of Banauni village, received the Covid vaccine on September 9 at a vaccination camp organized in a village school. After a few hours of getting jabbed, the man had fever and blistering in the hand. The man was rushed to the private hospital for treatment but the condition did not improve.

While talking to the media, Indresh said that he suddenly started feeling numb in the right hand on September 13 and went to a senior doctor of the district hospital. When the doctor examined him, there was a prick of a needle in his hand. The CT scan revealed that the needle was still there.

After the reports of CT scan and X-ray, the needle was successfully removed by the doctors with the help of an operation on September 18, but the man did not get relief. His right hand and leg were still not working and the doctors referred him to the Jhansi Medical College.

According to the health department sources, health workers had given two doses of the vaccine to a person simultaneously in a camp organized at Raver School in the city following which he was admitted to the hospital for treatment.

