UPA Govt Ignored Swaminathan Commission's Recommendation to Set Up Second IARI: Agriculture Minister
The Union minister said that the functioning of the Indian Agriculture Research Institute, whose foundation stone was laid by PM Mod in 2015, will bring an agricultural revolution in the entire eastern India and Uttar Pradesh
File photo of Union Minister for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Radha Mohan Singh.
Hazaribagh (Jharkhand), Jan 27 (PTI) Union Agriculture Minister Radha Mohan Singh Sunday alleged that the previous UPA government ignored the recommendations of the Swaminathan Commission for setting up of a second Indian Agriculture Research Institute (IARI).
"But when the Narendra Modi government came to power it paid immediate attention to the recommendations of the famous agricultural scientists recommendations and without further delay and sanctioned the setting up of the country's second IARI after New Delhi," Singh said
Modi believed in performance and not announcements, he said after inaugurating the Indian Agriculture Research Institutes Administrative Block at Gouriakarma, 49 km from Hazaribagh town.
Modi laid the foundation stone of the second IARI in June 2015. The IARI project here will change the fortunes of young agriculturists and scientists as they will receive improved quality teachings and research in agriculture science, Singh said.
The Union minister said the functioning of this Rs 200 crore institute in the remote area of Hazaribagh, will bring an agricultural revolution in the entire eastern India and Uttar Pradesh. It will have great potential for agricultural development and will boost the economy of farmers.
The Union Minister said every year 159 scientists in agriculture will receive training of improved technology and 90 teachers will be appointed.
The institute will have three faculties - agriculture, animal husbandry and research.
Union Minister of State for Civil Aviation and Hazaribagh MP, Jayant Sinha said the projects undertaken by the Centre and state governments have helped Hazaribagh and Ramgarh districts get all round development.
