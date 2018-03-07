English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
UPA Racket Allowed Likes of Mehul Choksi Import 2,000 kg Gold Without Checks: Ravi Shankar Prasad
Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad reiterated his earlier allegations against Chidamabaram and said that the UPA government opened all its doors for “favourable companies” and even violated the Model Code of Conduct during the 2014 General Elections.
Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad addressed the media on Wednesday to discuss how Chidambaram favoured Choksi's firm in 2013-14. (TV grab)
New Delhi: Two days after he alleged that fugitive diamantaire Mehul Choksi had the “blessings” of former Finance Minister P Chidambaram, Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad reiterated his allegations on Wednesday, saying that the UPA government opened all its doors for “favourable companies” and even violated the Model Code of Conduct during the 2014 General Elections.
“The UPA government, during P Chidambaram's tenure, opened all doors for favourable companies. The ones who were prohibited from participating in the 80:20 gold scheme were also brought into the fold,” Prasad said while addressing the media.
"These trading houses were allowed to import gold up to 2,000 kg from any port of India. There was no control or verification. This is a downright racket," the Union Law Minister alleged.
In August 2013, the UPA government had introduced the 80:20 rule, which provisioned traders to import gold, but only after they had exported 20 percent of gold from their previous import.
The rule was scrapped in November 2014 after the NDA came to power.
“On 15th May 2014, P Chidambaram announced a new policy, in which Star Trade Operators were attached to premium trading houses which included Gitanjali Jewellers,” said Prasad.
The Union Law Minister on Wednesday further alleged that the rule was repealed in May 2014, which was “in gross violation of the Model Code of Conduct”. “Even the RBI had violated the Model Code of Conduct,” he said.
"We charge with the full sense of responsibility that under extraordinary pressure of vested interests, Chidambaram took the decision a day before the election results," said Prasad.
He probed the Congress on why did Chidambaram repeal the order right before the 2014 election results were to come out.
Earlier on Monday, Prasad had said, “There was a scheme by the name of 80:20 that was introduced in August 2013 and repealed in November 2014. On May 16, 2014, the date of the declaration of 2014 election results, the then Finance Minister gave his 'aashirvaad' to seven private companies under 80:20 Scheme. One of those companies was Gitanjali.”
This comes even as speculations are rife that the CBI might call Chidambaram for questioning in the INX Media case, in which his son, Karti Chidambaram, has already been taken into custody over allegations of accepting kickbacks from the media company.
Also Watch
“The UPA government, during P Chidambaram's tenure, opened all doors for favourable companies. The ones who were prohibited from participating in the 80:20 gold scheme were also brought into the fold,” Prasad said while addressing the media.
"These trading houses were allowed to import gold up to 2,000 kg from any port of India. There was no control or verification. This is a downright racket," the Union Law Minister alleged.
In August 2013, the UPA government had introduced the 80:20 rule, which provisioned traders to import gold, but only after they had exported 20 percent of gold from their previous import.
The rule was scrapped in November 2014 after the NDA came to power.
“On 15th May 2014, P Chidambaram announced a new policy, in which Star Trade Operators were attached to premium trading houses which included Gitanjali Jewellers,” said Prasad.
The Union Law Minister on Wednesday further alleged that the rule was repealed in May 2014, which was “in gross violation of the Model Code of Conduct”. “Even the RBI had violated the Model Code of Conduct,” he said.
"We charge with the full sense of responsibility that under extraordinary pressure of vested interests, Chidambaram took the decision a day before the election results," said Prasad.
He probed the Congress on why did Chidambaram repeal the order right before the 2014 election results were to come out.
Earlier on Monday, Prasad had said, “There was a scheme by the name of 80:20 that was introduced in August 2013 and repealed in November 2014. On May 16, 2014, the date of the declaration of 2014 election results, the then Finance Minister gave his 'aashirvaad' to seven private companies under 80:20 Scheme. One of those companies was Gitanjali.”
This comes even as speculations are rife that the CBI might call Chidambaram for questioning in the INX Media case, in which his son, Karti Chidambaram, has already been taken into custody over allegations of accepting kickbacks from the media company.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Sanchari Chatterjee
-
-
Tuesday 06 March , 2018
Samsung Galaxy S9, S9 Plus First Impressions Review: Best of Samsung?
-
Tuesday 06 March , 2018
Oscars 2018 Rounded Up in Style, Here’s All What Was Said By Academy Awards Winners
-
Tuesday 06 March , 2018
Watch: A female sloth bear takes on a male Bengal Tiger
-
Wednesday 28 February , 2018
LG V30S ThinQ First Look Video at MWC 2018
Tuesday 06 March , 2018 Samsung Galaxy S9, S9 Plus First Impressions Review: Best of Samsung?
Tuesday 06 March , 2018 Oscars 2018 Rounded Up in Style, Here’s All What Was Said By Academy Awards Winners
Tuesday 06 March , 2018 Watch: A female sloth bear takes on a male Bengal Tiger
Wednesday 28 February , 2018 LG V30S ThinQ First Look Video at MWC 2018
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Sanjay Dutt's Deceased Fan Leaves All Her Money, Belongings to the Actor; Here's His Reaction
- Jeetendra Booked By Shimla Police After Sexual Assault Allegations
- India vs Sri Lanka, Nidahas Trophy, 1st T20I in Colombo: Team India Report Card
- Apple iPhone X 'Too Expensive' For Upgrade, Say Apple Fans
- 2018 TVS Apache RTR 200 4V Race Edition 2.0 Launched at Rs 95,185, Gets Slipper Clutch