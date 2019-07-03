UPCATET 2019 First Round Seat Allotment Result for UG, Diploma Courses Declared at upcatet.org
The UPCATET 2019 first seat allotment list tells applicants about their admission status for applied undergraduate and diploma agriculture courses.
(Illustration by Mir Suhail/News18)
UPCATET 2019 | The Narendra Deva University of Agriculture and Technology has declared the UPCATET 2019 result for first round of seat allotment. The UPCATET first seat allotment list 2019 was declared on the official website upcatet.org on July 3. The UPCATET 2019 first seat allotment list tells applicants about their admission status for applied undergraduate and diploma agriculture courses. The University has also hosted an online window facilitating applicants to view UPCATET 2019 result and get to know if they are shortlisted to pursue the applied courses from the Narendra Deva University of Agriculture and Technology.
The Uttar Pradesh Combined Agriculture and Technology Entrance Test or also popular as UPCATET 2019 examination was held from May 16 to May 18. The UPCATET 2019 result was declared on May 31. Read the UPCATET 2019 official counseling schedule by clicking here
Steps to check UPCATET Seat Allotment Result 2019
Follow the below-listed steps to know which college and course combination is offered to you for seeking UPCATET 2019 admission. Know your admission status as declared in the UPCATET first seat allotment list 2019, UPCATET 2019 allotment result-
Step 1-Visit the official website or click on the above given direct URL.
Step 2-On the homepage, you will get a link reading as ‘UPCATET 2019 Seat Allotment Result’
Step 3- Click on the link and on UPCATET 2019 allotment result window enter the required details
Step 4- You can view you admission status as published on the UPCATET 2019 seat allotment list
The UPCATET counseling 2019 process involving document verification will take place from July 4 to July 8. Candidates allotted with seats have to confirm their admission by paying provisional course fee at their respective UPCATET counseling center.
