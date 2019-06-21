Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

'UPCop' Uttar Pradesh Police App Now Enables Filing of FIR Online

The app will help render 27 services, including employee verification, character certificate verification, permission for dharna/protests, events and film shoots.

IANS

Updated:June 21, 2019, 3:39 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
'UPCop' Uttar Pradesh Police App Now Enables Filing of FIR Online
The app will help render 27 services, including employee verification, character certificate verification, permission for dharna/protests, events and film shoots.
Loading...

Uttar Pradesh Police has launched UP Cop app to ease lodging of FIRs in crimes like theft, loot and cyber fraud in the state.

"In most such cases, getting an FIR registered is essential to claim recovery or even get your loss recorded. But the victims have to make several rounds of police stations before their FIR can be registered. To ease this we have launched this app, which will be available at the swipe of the mobile phone," said Ashutosh Pandey, Additional Director General of Police (Technical Services), who has helped prepare the app.

The app will help render 27 services, including employee verification, character certificate verification, permission for dharna/protests, events and film shoots. It will also provide post mortem report, abuse report, missing person report, information about stolen and recovered vehicles.

The app has been connected to the state government's e-dictrict portal to apply for all the documents that are issued by the District Magistrate or the District Collector. You can also share confidential information about a crime with the police through the app and your details will not be revealed by the police.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram