'UPCop' Uttar Pradesh Police App Now Enables Filing of FIR Online
The app will help render 27 services, including employee verification, character certificate verification, permission for dharna/protests, events and film shoots.
Uttar Pradesh Police has launched UP Cop app to ease lodging of FIRs in crimes like theft, loot and cyber fraud in the state.
"In most such cases, getting an FIR registered is essential to claim recovery or even get your loss recorded. But the victims have to make several rounds of police stations before their FIR can be registered. To ease this we have launched this app, which will be available at the swipe of the mobile phone," said Ashutosh Pandey, Additional Director General of Police (Technical Services), who has helped prepare the app.
The app will help render 27 services, including employee verification, character certificate verification, permission for dharna/protests, events and film shoots. It will also provide post mortem report, abuse report, missing person report, information about stolen and recovered vehicles.
The app has been connected to the state government's e-dictrict portal to apply for all the documents that are issued by the District Magistrate or the District Collector. You can also share confidential information about a crime with the police through the app and your details will not be revealed by the police.
