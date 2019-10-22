Updated: No, UP Govt Did Not Ban Mobile Phone in Colleges and Universities

Uttar Pradesh's Directorate of Higher Education has denied reports that the state government banned the use of mobile phones in colleges and universities in the state. The department has issued a clarification on its website. News18.com had earlier carried the report by news agency IANS and we regret the error. The story has been updated.

