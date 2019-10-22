English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Updated: No, UP Govt Did Not Ban Mobile Phone in Colleges and Universities
The department has issued a clarification on its website.
(Representative Image, Reuters)
Uttar Pradesh's Directorate of Higher Education has denied reports that the state government banned the use of mobile phones in colleges and universities in the state. The department has issued a clarification on its website. News18.com had earlier carried the report by news agency IANS and we regret the error. The story has been updated.
