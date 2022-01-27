Upgraded Meals, Focus on Crew's 'Grooming', Spcl Message by Ratan Tata: What New Air India Will Offer

Air India is all set to return to founder Tata Group after 69 years on Thursday. All the legal formalities for the transfer of ownership are complete, except for a mandatory no objection from Ireland-based lessors that is expected by late Wednesday night.

“A final set of documents is awaited from Ireland. If that comes in time as is expected, then AI will be handed over on Thursday,” people concerned with the matter told Times of India (TOI).

The Tata Group has taken its first step at Air India by introducing an ‘enhanced meal service’ in four flights that will operate from Mumbai on Thursday, officials told news agency PTI. Reportedly, the changes post ownership transfer had started flowing in the form of advisories to frontline staff who are interfacing with passengers. TOI reported that unions are opposing the rule where cabin crew’s BMI and grooming will be checked when they report for flights.

‘Transit from Public to Private Sector’

A mail sent to cabin crew members stated that tonight we will transit from a public sector to a private sector and the next seven days will be very important as we will be changing our image, attitude, and perception.

A TOI report stated that the key points finalised by Sandeep Verma and Megha Singhania of Tatas, who will head the inflight service- cabin crew members are ‘important brand ambassadors’ playing a critical role in brand/image building. They will be welcoming the passengers, addressing and serving the guests. There will be changes in (inflight) announcement, will be intimated, special audio address by Shri Ratan Tata.

They added that the “crew has to be smartly dressed, adhering to regulations. Grooming associates will be observing the crew for the above. On-time performance is important. All endeavors to close doors at D (departure time) minus 10 minutes.”

Meanwhile, the meal service onboard will also be enhanced. Reportedly the caterers have been briefed and they will gradually provide the meals and equipment for the service. The Delhi-Mumbai and key Gulf routes will be among the first to get this rollout along with flights to the US and UK.

A handover event is likely to take place in the national capital in which apart from top government functionaries, Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran. The AI divestment is being seen as one of the biggest achievements of the Modi government.

Post takeover, the passengers will witness an improved meal service on AI flights and airline interface with crew and ground staff. However, big-ticket changes like fleet and cabin upgrades will still take time.

If Tatas are able to transform AI into a profitable airline — something that their recent airline ventures AirAsia India and Vistara have not been since inception in the last 7-8 years — it will be one of the biggest aviation transformations globally.

Reportedly, the Tatas have so far not approached the regulator for a licence (airline operating permit) for their airline. The Aircraft Act empowers the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) to allow the Tatas to operate the airlines in an interim period till they decide what form their aviation vertical will look like.

The four Boeing 747 jumbo jets of AI are also being transferred to the Tatas. But since they are each over 27-year-old and no longer used for VVIP flights, it remains to be seen if the Tatas use them

