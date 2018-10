UPJEE 2019: JEE Council Uttar Pradesh Announces Date of Exam at jeecup.nic.in, Application Process to Begin Soon

Joint Entrance Examination Council Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP) has announced the date of examination for the Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination (Polytechnic) exam. The Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination (Polytechnic) exam have announced the date on its official website at jeecup.nic.in The Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination (Polytechnic) exam will be conducted on April 28, 2019.The online application process will begin soon.The UPJEE exam will comprise one paper for each group having 100 objective type questions and the exam will be conducted for three hours.Step 1 – Visit the official website of UPJEE at jeecup.nic.in Step 2 - Aspiring candidates must upload their scanned photograph, signature and thumb impression at UPJEE website.Step 3 – Fill in the required details in the portalStep 4 – After submitting the details, a window will open confirming your application.Step 5- An application number will be generated, which you should save for downloading admit card and during the time of exam.