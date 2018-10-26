English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
UPJEE 2019: JEE Council Uttar Pradesh Announces Date of Exam at jeecup.nic.in, Application Process to Begin Soon
The UPJEE exam will comprise one paper for each group having 100 objective type questions and the exam will be conducted for three hours.
UPJEE 2019 | Joint Entrance Examination Council Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP) has announced the date of examination for the Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination (Polytechnic) exam. The Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination (Polytechnic) exam have announced the date on its official website at jeecup.nic.in.
The Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination (Polytechnic) exam will be conducted on April 28, 2019.
The online application process will begin soon.
How to Apply for UPJEE 2019?
Step 1 – Visit the official website of UPJEE at jeecup.nic.in
Step 2 - Aspiring candidates must upload their scanned photograph, signature and thumb impression at UPJEE website.
Step 3 – Fill in the required details in the portal
Step 4 – After submitting the details, a window will open confirming your application.
Step 5- An application number will be generated, which you should save for downloading admit card and during the time of exam.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
