UPJEE Admit Card 2018 Released at jeecup.nic.in, Download Now!

UPJEE 2018 Admit Cards have been released by the Joint Entrance Examination Council, Uttar Pradesh on its official website - jeecup.nic.in. The council is scheduled to organize the Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination for Polytechnic courses – UP JEE(P) on 22April 2018 across the state in two shifts. Candidates who have enrolled for the same can follow the instructions below and download their Admit Card now:Step 1 – Visit the official website - https://jeecup.nic.in Step 2 – Click on ‘Online Admit Card Download for Group A’ or ‘Online Admit Card Download for Group B to K’Step 3 – Enter your Application Number, Password, Enter Security Pin, and Sign inStep 4 – Download your Admit Card and take a printout for further referenceDirect Link - https://jeecup.nic.in/genreg/root/Home.aspx?appformid=JEECUP2018 Candidates must verify their information as given on the Admit Card and in case of any missing or wrong information they can contact jeecuphelp@gmail.com 22April 2018 – 9AM to 12Noon - Group A (Engineering/Technology Diploma courses)22April 2018 – 2:30PM to 5:30PM - Group B,C,D,E,F,G,H,I and K1 to K8 (other courses)The result of UPJEE 2018 is tentatively scheduled to be declared in the third week of May 2018 along with the list of candidates who will qualify for UPJEE (Polytechnic) Counseling 2018.