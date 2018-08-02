English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
UPMSP Board Secutiny Result 2018 for Intermediate out at upmsp.edu.in, Check Now!
The scrutiny results for Allahabad and Bareilly Region are available on the website in separate links and candidates who had applied for the same can check their results on upmsp.edu.in.
Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad
UPMSP Board Secutiny Result 2018 for Intermediate has been released by the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad, UPMSP on its official website - upmsp.edu.in. The examination result of UPMSP Board 2018 was declared in the month of April 2018 and candidates who were not satisfied with the results had applied for the rechecking or revaluation. The scrutiny results for Allahabad and Bareilly Region are available on the website in separate links and candidates who had applied for the same can check and download their result by following the instructions given below:
How to check UPMSP Board Scrutiny Result 2018 for Intermediate?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - https://upmsp.edu.in/
Step 2 – Click on link ‘Secutiny Result – 2018 Allahabad Region/ Bariely Region’ under ‘Important News’ on the home page
Step 3 – Click on links ‘Allahabad Region/ Bariely Region’ respectively
Step 4 – a PDF file will display in both the cases
Step 5 – CTRL+F and search your result
Step 6 – Download the result and take a print out for further reference
Direct link for Allahabad Region - https://upmsp.edu.in/Downloads/Allahabad_Secutiny_Result_2018.pdf
Direct link for Bareilly Region - https://upmsp.edu.in/Downloads/Bariely_Secutiny_Result_2018.pdf
