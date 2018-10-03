English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
UPPBPB Recruitment 2018: 5317 Jail Warder & Fireman Posts, Read Notifications Here
The UP Police Recruitment Board is inviting applications from male and female aspirants for the post of Jail Warder and aims to fill 3638 vacancies. There are a total of 1679 vacancies for the post of Fireman and only male candidates are eligible to apply for the same.
Image for representation. (Photo: Reuters)
UPPBPB Recruitment 2018 notification to fill 5317 vacancies for the posts of Jail Warder and Fireman has been released by the Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPBPB) on its official website – uppbpb.gov.in. The UP Police Recruitment Board is inviting applications from male and female aspirants for the post of Jail Warder and aims to fill 3638 vacancies. There are a total of 1679 vacancies for the post of Fireman and only male candidates are eligible to apply for the same.
The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPBPB) is expected to shortly commence the application process for these recruitment drives. Interested and eligible candidates must keep a close tab on the official website to apply online once the Registration window is made available.
UPPBPB Jail Warder Recruitment 2018 – Vacancy Details:
Male Candidates: 3012
Female Candidates: 626
UPPBPB Fireman Recruitment 2018 – Vacancy Details:
Male Candidates: 1679
Application Fee:
Applicants will be required to pay an online application fee of Rs.400
Age-Limit:
Male candidates must fall in the age bracket of 18 to 22 years as on 1st July 2018
Female candidates must fall in the age bracket of 18 to 25 years as on 1st July 2018
Age relaxation rules apply as stated in the official notifications given below:
UPPBPB Jail Warder Recruitment 2018 – Official Notification:
http://uppbpb.gov.in/notice/jail_vig_30.09.18.pdf
UPPBPB Fireman Recruitment 2018 – Official Notification:
http://uppbpb.gov.in/notice/fs_vig%20_30.09.18.pdf
