UPPCL Admit Card for Office Assistant, Stenographer and Junior Engineer Posts Out at uppcl.org, Download Now
The examination for the recruitment for the posts is scheduled to take place on 27th and 28th August 2018.
Illustration by MIr Suhail/News18
UPPCL Admit Cards for Office Assistant, Stenographer and Junior Engineer – Electrical (JE) post have been released by the Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited on its official website - uppcl.org.
The examination for the recruitment for the posts is scheduled to take place on 27th and 28th August 2018. Candidates who had applied for these posts can download the admit cards by following the instruction mentioned below:
How to download UPPCL Admit Card for Office Assistant, Stenographer and JE Posts?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://www.uppcl.org
Step 2 – Click on ‘Vacancy/ Results’ link at the bottom of home page
Step 3 – Click on link ‘Download admit card Against Advt. 5/ VSA/2017 for the post of '' Junior Engineer - Electrical'' or ‘Download Admit Card against Advt. 1/ VSA/2017 for the post of ''Stenographer-III'' or ‘Download Admit Card against Advt. 3/ VSA/2017/ACCT-30 for the post of ''Office Assistant-III (Acct)'' respectively
Step 4 – Enter details like login Id and date of birth in all the cases
Step 5 – Click on Login
Step 6 –Admit card will display on the screen
Step 7 – Download the admit card and take a printout for future reference
Direct Link - http://www.uppcl.org/article/en/vacancy-results
