UPPCL Announces Recruitment for 212 JE on Official Website, Candidates can Submit Online Application Till December 28

UPPCL announces recruitment for 212 JE at upenergy.in, candidates can submit online application till December 28

The Uttar Pradesh Electricity Service Commission Power Corporation Ltd.(UPPCL), Lucknow has announced the direct recruitment of Junior Engineer (Trainee) under E&M cadre on its official website upenergy.in.

Candidates can submit the UPPCL JE recruitment 2020 online application form between December 4 and December 28, 2020. There a total of 212 vacancies available for UPPCL JE, out of which, 191 vacancies are for JE Trainee-Electrical, and 21 for JE Trainee-Electronics/Telecommunication. UPPCL will conduct the JE 2020 exam tentatively in the first week of February 2021.

Interested candidates are requested to submit the UPCL JE 2020 application form at the earliest. Candidates who will successfully complete the UPPCL JE 2020 registration, only they will be allowed to take the exam.

UPPCL JE recruitment 2020: Eligibility Criteria

1. Candidates will have to submit a certificate of being able to read and write Hindi Devnagri script at ease.

2. Candidates must have a 3-year diploma degree in Electrical engineering or Electronics/Telecommunication or equivalent from any state recognised college or institute or AICTE approved colleges/institutes.

3. Candidates having a diploma from Distance Learning Education are not eligible

4. The minimum age limit is 18 years and the maximum is 40 years.

For detail eligibility criteria, click on the link provided here

1111783489348723734866.pdf (digialm.com)

UPPCL JE recruitment 2020: how to apply

1. Go to the official website of UPPCL upenergy.in

2. On the homepage, click on the ‘Vacancy/result’ tab

3. Click on the link for ‘APPLY ONLINE FOR THE POST OF "JUNIOR ENGINEER (TRAINEE) ELECTRICAL & JUNIOR ENGINEER (TRAINEE) ELECTRONICS/TELE COMMUNICATION"’

4. Read the instructions carefully and click on I agree and start

5. Enter all the required details carefully and upload the relevant documents

6. Make the payment of UPPCL JE recruitment 2020 application fee and submit

7. Download a copy of UPPCL JE 2020 application form

Candidates will have to pay an application fee of Rs 1000, while SC/ST (Domicile of UP) candidates will have to pay Rs 700. For Physically disable candidates, the application fee is Rs 10.