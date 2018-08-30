UPPCL Assistant Review Officer (ARO) Admit Card to be Out on September 1. Check Details

UPPCL Assistant Review Officer (ARO) Admit Card 2018 is scheduled to be released on 1st September 2018 midday by the Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) on its official website - uppcl.org.The UP Power Corporation has issued a notification in this regard, as per which, the UPPCL Assistant Review Officer (ARO) will be held on 13th and 15th September 2018, next month, across the state of Uttar Pradesh.Candidates who had successfully applied for the UPPCL Assistant Review Officer (ARO) Exam 2018 via Advertisement No. 02/VSA/2017 (Revised) must visit the official website on Saturday, 1st September 2018, 12 noon and download their Admit Card.The Admit Card will bear important instructions as well as details like exam date, venue and time allotted to individual candidates. Also, candidates should download the Admit Cards at the earliest as the same will not be provided by any other means.Meanwhile, candidates can read the official notification regarding UPPCL Assistant Review Officer (ARO) Exam Date and Admit Card at the url mentioned below: