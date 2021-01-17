UPPCL Junior Engineer Recruitment 2021 To Begin From February 3 at upenergy.in

The UPPCL Junior Engineer Recruitment 2021: Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) Energy Department, has begun the recruitment process for the posts of Junior Trainee Engineer, Civil. Under this, candidates will be appointed for 21 posts. All the interested and eligible candidates for these posts can start the online application process from February 3, 2021. The last date for the online application to this post is February 23, 2021. Interested candidates can apply online at the UPPCL official website - upenergy.in.

UPPCL JE Recruitment: Eligibility

As per the notification issued by UPPCL, candidates applying for these posts should have completed a Diploma in Civil Engineering from any recognized institute. Candidates can register, fill the application form, and submit the application fee for this post in an online mode. It is to be noted that the application fee will have to be paid via credit/debit card or net banking. For General, OBC, and EWS candidates, the application fee is Rs 1000. While Rs 700 will have to be paid by SC and ST candidates of Uttar Pradesh.

UPPCL JE Recruitment: Vacancy details

UR: 10 Posts

EWS: 2 Posts

OBC: 5 Posts

SC: 4 Posts

UPPCL JE Recruitment: Age Limit

For candidates applying online for the post of Junior Engineer (Civil), the age of candidates should be between 18 to 40 years. Apart from this, age relaxation will be given for reserved category candidates.

UPPCL JE Recruitment: Selection Criteria

The selection of the candidates for the post of Junior Engineer will be on the basis of the written examination. This exam will be a computer-based examination for a total of 200 marks. The examination will be conducted in the fourth week of March. The duration of the examination will be three hours. Candidates will have to answer 50 questions from the Engineering stream.

UPPCL JE Recruitment: Pay Scale

Selected candidates will draw a salary of Rs 44,900.