UPPCL Recruitment 2018 - 2842 Accounts & Technician Posts, Apply from 21st Feb 2018

Updated:February 19, 2018, 6:06 PM IST
UPPCL Recruitment 2018 notifications to recruit Accounts Officers, Assistant Accounts and Technicians have been released today by the Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) on its official website – uppcl.org.

UPPCL aims to fill 2842 vacancies in the state and is scheduled to begin the application process on Wednesday, 21st February 2018. The Corporation has released three official advertisements giving details of the recruitment viz advertisement number 1/VSA/2018, 2/VSA/2018 and 3/VSA/2018. Eligible and interested candidates must visit the official website and apply online on or before 13th March 2018, the last date.

UPPCL Recruitment 2018 – Vacancy Details
Accounts Officer - 42 posts
Assistant Accountant - 21 posts
Technician (TG-2 Electrical) - 2779 posts

Academic Qualification & Age Limit:

Accounts Officer:
The applicant must have qualified CA Final Exam (ICAI) or must be a Cost Accountant (ICWAI). The age-limit for the post of Accounts Officer is 21-40 years as on 1st January 2018. Candidates can refer to the official ADVT 1/VSA/2018 at the url mentioned below:
http://uppcl.org/site/writereaddata/siteContent/AO_190218.pdf

Assistant Accountant:
The applicant must possess a Bachelor's degree in Commerce and must fall in the age bracket of 21-40 years as on 1st January 2018. Read through ADVT 2/VSA/2018 to ascertain your eligibility:
http://uppcl.org/site/writereaddata/siteContent/AA_190218.pdf

Technician (TG-2 Electrical):
The applicant must be a Class 10th Pass and must possess an NCVT/ SCVT certificate in Electrician, Electrical trades. The applicant must fall in the age bracket of 18-40 years as on 1st January 2018. The official ADVT 3/VSA/2018 can be read at the below mentioned url:
http://uppcl.org/site/writereaddata/siteContent/TG_190218.pdf

Selection Process:

Candidates will be selected via a Computer Based Test (CBT). UPPCL will follow the normalization method to calculate scores of the candidates. The competitive examination is tentatively scheduled to be conducted in the second week of April 2018.

| Edited by: Huma Tabassum
