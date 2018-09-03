Upper Caste Groups And OBCs to Hold Protest Against SC/ST Act Amendment in Gwalior

Protesting the amendments in the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, over a dozen social organisations representing the upper and backward castes are organising a mega show of strength in Gwalior on September 4.It bears notice that it was the Gwalior-Chambal region which had sizzled during April 2 Dalit Mahabandh, which was marred by massive violence that left eight killed and several injured.Alleging widespread misuse of the said act through fraudulent complaints, one of the event organisers Pt Manmohan Sharma said that the Centre’s move has vitiated the atmosphere of social harmony and brotherhood.Sharma said various organisations, including Karni Sena, Parashuram Sena, Jaat Mahasabha, Pal Sabha, Prajapati Samaj, Vaish Samaj, Kshtriya Mahasabha, Yadav Mahasabha, Gurjar Mahasabha and others, have extended support to the protest.The united organisation also threatened to oppose political parties in the Assembly and the Lok Sabha polls by putting up hoardings and banners and questioning them on the silence on the said amendment.It’s worth mentioning that several areas in Madhya Pradesh have already started putting up banners outside residential localities asking potential candidates not to seek votes saying the residents belonged to the general category.Gagan Tiwari, youth wing head of Sanadhya Sabha, told News18 that recently a Dalit man had entered into a sweet shop, picked up a sweet without seeking permission from the shopkeer and ate it. As the shopkeeper slapped him following a feud, the customer got him jailed under SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.“We are expecting 15000 to 20,000 gathering at Phoolbagh Maidan and have asked the administration to identify anti-social elements which might make attempts to disrupt law and order during our peaceful protest,” said Tiwari.KD Sonakia, a retired Dy Superintendent of Police and the state head of Akhil Bharatiya Brahmin Mahasabha, talking to News18 claimed he personally saw hundreds of fake complaints under the said act in his career.“The act offers monetary incentive to the complainant which can’t be withdrawn even if the complaint is found to be forged and section 4 of the act mandates jail term of one year if the general or OBC category investigating officer fails to register the case.“We are seeking an equitable provision where the accused is given due right to defend himself and not jailed on mere complaint, said Sonakia.The Samanya Pichhra Varg Alpsankhyak Kalyan Samaj (SAPAKS), an organisation of government employees and officers, is up in arms against state government on the issue of reservation in promotion and has even approached the SC.The SPAKAS has already announced that it will field candidates in all the 230 Assembly constituencies to ‘teach’ a lesson to both the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Congress and exhibit might of the upper castes and the OBCs.Hiralal Trivedi, state head of SAPAKS, could not be reached for comments on the organisation’s stand on September 4 protest in Gwalior.In the recent past, the ministers in the Shivraj Singh Chouhan government have faced public ire in various districts, primarily in Chambal region, over the amendments in the SC/ST Act.On Saturday, Thavarchand Gehlot, accompanied by senior Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia, had faced public anger in Guna as locals surrounded him and raised slogans.Union minister MJ Akbar had faced similar protest in Vidisha, the parliamentary constituency of Minister of External Affairs Sushma Swaraj.On Sunday, BJP state head Rakesh Singh faced protest from the SAPAKS members in Sagar while the upper caste members and the OBCs staged gherao at union minister Narendra Singh Tomar’s bungalow in Gwalior on September 2.Health and Family Welfare minister Rustam Singh too faced opposition and bangles were thrown on his car in Morena recently.Rakesh Singh, speaking to News18, declined to comment on SC/ST Act while MPCC state head Kamal Nath on Saturday said that the Congress stands by the amendment. Nath said that those upset need to understand that provisions mentioned in the amendment were not new and always have been part of the act.