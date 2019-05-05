Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Upper Caste Men Beat Dalit Youth to Death for 'Eating in Front of Them' at Uttarakhand Wedding

Jeetendra, a Dalit, was thrashed by the upper caste men who lost their temper as they found him eating in front of them 'despite being from a lower caste'.

PTI

Updated:May 5, 2019, 8:03 PM IST
Upper Caste Men Beat Dalit Youth to Death for 'Eating in Front of Them' at Uttarakhand Wedding
Representative image.
New Tehri: A 23-year-old Dalit man succumbed to injuries Sunday, days after he was allegedly beaten up by some upper caste people for eating in front of them at a wedding reception in Uttarakhand's Tehri district, police said.

Jeetendra, a Dalit, was thrashed by the upper caste men who lost their temper as they found him eating in front of them "despite being from a lower caste", DSP Uttam Singh Jimwal said.

The incident took place on April 26 at a wedding reception in Shrikot village of the district, he said. Jeetendra was critically injured and died at a hospital in Dehradun after nine days of treatment, the DSP said.

On the basis of a police complaint filed by Jeetendra's sister, a case was registered against seven persons — Gajendra Singh, Soban Singh, Kushal Singh, Gabbar Singh, Gambhir Singh, Harbir Singh and Hukum Singh — under the SC/ST Act, the DSP said. Further action will be taken after the post-mortem report arrives, he said.
