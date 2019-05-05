English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Upper Caste Men Beat Dalit Youth to Death for 'Eating in Front of Them' at Uttarakhand Wedding
Jeetendra, a Dalit, was thrashed by the upper caste men who lost their temper as they found him eating in front of them 'despite being from a lower caste'.
Representative image.
New Tehri: A 23-year-old Dalit man succumbed to injuries Sunday, days after he was allegedly beaten up by some upper caste people for eating in front of them at a wedding reception in Uttarakhand's Tehri district, police said.
Jeetendra, a Dalit, was thrashed by the upper caste men who lost their temper as they found him eating in front of them "despite being from a lower caste", DSP Uttam Singh Jimwal said.
The incident took place on April 26 at a wedding reception in Shrikot village of the district, he said. Jeetendra was critically injured and died at a hospital in Dehradun after nine days of treatment, the DSP said.
On the basis of a police complaint filed by Jeetendra's sister, a case was registered against seven persons — Gajendra Singh, Soban Singh, Kushal Singh, Gabbar Singh, Gambhir Singh, Harbir Singh and Hukum Singh — under the SC/ST Act, the DSP said. Further action will be taken after the post-mortem report arrives, he said.
