UPPRPB Constable Recruitment: Cut-Off Released for 3,295 Posts at uppbpb.gov.in, 6 Years After Notification

UPPRPB Recruitment 2019 | The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board has announced the UPPRPB cut-off 2019 for the remaining constable recruitment posts. The UPPRPB cut-off 2019 for remaining posts was released by Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board on its official website uppbpb.gov.in.

The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board conducted the police recruitment examination in 2013. Initially in 2015, the exam conducting authority had released the result for 3,295 vacancies. Now, after receiving an order from the Supreme Court, the Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board has released UPPRPB cut-off 2019 for remaining posts.

Candidates can read the official notification issued by UPPRPB here.

The board has released UPPRPB cut-off 2019 based on the categories. For candidates who belong to general category the cut off is 313.616. For OBC, SC and ST candidates the cut-offs released by the recruitment board are 307.233, 283.4033 and 247.2333 respectively.

UPPRPB cut-off 2019: How to check result

Candidates should follow the below-listed step to check their score from the official website

Step 1: Visit the official website at uppbpb.gov.in

Step 2: Look for UPPRPB cut-off 2019 for the remaining constable recruitment posts

Step 3: Click on it

Step 4: Check your name on the list

Step 5: Download it and take a printout for future use

Candidates who have qualified and met the cut off requirement should keep their documents handy as they will be called in for document verification and medical tests.

