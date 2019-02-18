English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
UPPRPB Declares Names of 41,520 Police Constables at Uppbpb.gov.in. How to Check
Of the appointments, 23,520 constables would be for the civil police and the rest 18,000 is for the PAC.
Picture for representation.
The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment Board, also known as UPPRPB, on Monday declared UPPRPB Police Constable Result 2019. The UPPRPB announced the UPPRPB Police constable result 2019 on its official website at Uppbpb.gov.in.
The UPPRPB had announced a vacancy of 41,520 police constables in the state. Of the appointments, 23,520 constables would be for the civil police and the rest 18,000 is for the PAC.
How to Check Your UPPRPB Police Constable Result 2019
Step 1. Visit the official website at Uppbpb.gov.in
Step 2. Look for the tab that says UPPRPB Police Constable Result 2019
Step 3. Click on the tab and a separate dialogue box will open.
Step 4. A pdf will appear on the screen with the names of the selected candidates.
Step 5. Download the pdf and keep it for your future reference.
The UPPRPB Police Constable Result 2019 were declared after a written and Physical Examination Test (PET). As many as 22,76,184 aspirants had sat for UPPRPB Police Constable examination.
With 1945 people, Bulandshahr district saw the maximum number of selected candidates.
Vinay Malik of Shamli has topped the list of men.
The UPPRPB has also lodged FIRs on 130 candidates for failing to match fingerprints.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
