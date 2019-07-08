UPPRPB Recruitment 2016-2017 Admit Card Released at uppbpb.gov.in. Steps to Download

The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board has published the UPPRPB 2016-2017 admit cards for various recruitment examinations. The UPPRPB Recruitment 2017 admit cards for various examinations was announced by the Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board on its official website uppbpb.gov.in.

To make it easier for the candidates, UPPRPB has released a direct link for downloading UPPRPB Recruitment 2017 admit cards. The admit cards were released for UP Police Computer Operator Grade A 2018 backlog vacancies for the typing test, and for 2016 UP Police Clerk, Accountant, and Assistant recruitment examination.

How to download the admit cards for UPPRPB Recruitment 2016-2017:

Candidates are advised to follow the steps to download their UPPRPB Recruitment 2016-2017 admit cards

Step 1: Visit the official website uppbpb.gov.in

Step 2: Look for the link which says UPPRPB 2016-2017 Recruitment Admit Card Download

Step 3: Click on the link which says UPPRPB 2016-2017 Recruitment Admit Card Download

Step 4: Enter your registration number, date of birth and capatche code

Step 5: Download your UPPRPB 2016-2017 Recruitment Admit Card for future reference

Candidates are advised to read all the information given on the admit card carefully.