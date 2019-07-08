Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

UPPRPB Recruitment 2016-2017 Admit Card Released at uppbpb.gov.in. Steps to Download

The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board has published the UPPRPB Recruitment 2016-2017 admit cards on its official website uppbpb.gov.in.

Trending Desk

Updated:July 8, 2019, 12:51 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
UPPRPB Recruitment 2016-2017 Admit Card Released at uppbpb.gov.in. Steps to Download
Image for representation.
Loading...

The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board has published the UPPRPB 2016-2017 admit cards for various recruitment examinations. The UPPRPB Recruitment 2017 admit cards for various examinations was announced by the Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board on its official website uppbpb.gov.in.

To make it easier for the candidates, UPPRPB has released a direct link for downloading UPPRPB Recruitment 2017 admit cards. The admit cards were released for UP Police Computer Operator Grade A 2018 backlog vacancies for the typing test, and for 2016 UP Police Clerk, Accountant, and Assistant recruitment examination.

How to download the admit cards for UPPRPB Recruitment 2016-2017:

Candidates are advised to follow the steps to download their UPPRPB Recruitment 2016-2017 admit cards

Step 1: Visit the official website uppbpb.gov.in

Step 2: Look for the link which says UPPRPB 2016-2017 Recruitment Admit Card Download

Step 3: Click on the link which says UPPRPB 2016-2017 Recruitment Admit Card Download

Step 4: Enter your registration number, date of birth and capatche code

Step 5: Download your UPPRPB 2016-2017 Recruitment Admit Card for future reference

Candidates are advised to read all the information given on the admit card carefully.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram