UPPRPB Recruitment 2016-2017 Admit Card Released at uppbpb.gov.in. Steps to Download
The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board has published the UPPRPB Recruitment 2016-2017 admit cards on its official website uppbpb.gov.in.
Image for representation.
To make it easier for the candidates, UPPRPB has released a direct link for downloading UPPRPB Recruitment 2017 admit cards. The admit cards were released for UP Police Computer Operator Grade A 2018 backlog vacancies for the typing test, and for 2016 UP Police Clerk, Accountant, and Assistant recruitment examination.
How to download the admit cards for UPPRPB Recruitment 2016-2017:
Candidates are advised to follow the steps to download their UPPRPB Recruitment 2016-2017 admit cards
Step 1: Visit the official website uppbpb.gov.in
Step 2: Look for the link which says UPPRPB 2016-2017 Recruitment Admit Card Download
Step 3: Click on the link which says UPPRPB 2016-2017 Recruitment Admit Card Download
Step 4: Enter your registration number, date of birth and capatche code
Step 5: Download your UPPRPB 2016-2017 Recruitment Admit Card for future reference
Candidates are advised to read all the information given on the admit card carefully.
