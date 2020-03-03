UPPRPB Recruitment 2018: Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board Releases Result at uppbpb.gov.in, Direct Link

The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB), Lucknow has released UPPRPB Recruitment result for police constable recruitment on Monday. The final result of UPPRPB Recruitment 2018 was declared by the board on its official website at uppbpb.gov.in. The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board has published the result category wise. Candidates, who sat for the examination held in January, are advised to visit the official website to check their Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment result.

UP Police constable Recruitment result direct link

The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board has published separate UPPRPB Recruitment results for Civil Police SC Category, Civil Police ST Category, PAC OBC Category, PAC SC Category, Civil Police & PAC and Civil Police OBC Category. The examination conducting authority has also released a list of candidates, who were not selected.

UP Police constable Recruitment result 2018: Steps to check score

Candidates are advised to keep their admit card and registration number handy while checking their score.

Step 1: Visit the official website at uppbpb.gov.in

Step 2: Look for the link which says UP Police constable Recruitment result

Step 3: Select your category

Step 4: Check your name on the list

Step 5: Download your UPPRPB Recruitment Result

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.