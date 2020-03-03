UPPRPB Recruitment 2018: Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board Releases Result at uppbpb.gov.in, Direct Link
The final result of UPPRPB Recruitment 2018 was declared by the board on its official website at uppbpb.gov.in. The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board has published the result category wise.
Representative image.
The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB), Lucknow has released UPPRPB Recruitment result for police constable recruitment on Monday. The final result of UPPRPB Recruitment 2018 was declared by the board on its official website at uppbpb.gov.in. The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board has published the result category wise. Candidates, who sat for the examination held in January, are advised to visit the official website to check their Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment result.
UP Police constable Recruitment result direct link
The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board has published separate UPPRPB Recruitment results for Civil Police SC Category, Civil Police ST Category, PAC OBC Category, PAC SC Category, Civil Police & PAC and Civil Police OBC Category. The examination conducting authority has also released a list of candidates, who were not selected.
UP Police constable Recruitment result 2018: Steps to check score
Candidates are advised to keep their admit card and registration number handy while checking their score.
Step 1: Visit the official website at uppbpb.gov.in
Step 2: Look for the link which says UP Police constable Recruitment result
Step 3: Select your category
Step 4: Check your name on the list
Step 5: Download your UPPRPB Recruitment Result
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Tuesday 25 February , 2020 Can Coronavirus Threaten China’s Position As An Economic Superpower? | Crux +
-
Wednesday 26 February , 2020 What Did Donald Trump's Visit Achieve For India & USA? | Crux+
-
Wednesday 26 February , 2020 Scientists Discover First Ever Lifeform That Doesn't Need Oxygen To Survive
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Ajith Kumar Celebrates Son Aadvik's Birthday in Style, Fans Send in Wishes for Kutty Thala
- Sussanne Khan is All Hearts for Hrithik Roshan's New Selfie
- Sony Walkman NW-A105 Review: Great for Enthusiasts, but Misses a Key Feature
- Reliance Jio Wants to Start 5G Trials in India And Could Use It’s Own Technology
- Cristiano Ronaldo Watches from the Stands as Real Madrid Win 1st El Clasico Since His Departure