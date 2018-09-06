English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
UPPSC ACF/RFO Admit Card Mains 2017 Out at uppsc.up.nic.in, Begin From 10th September 2018
UPPSC is scheduled to organize the ACF/RFO Main Examination 2017 from 10th September 2018 to 24th September 2018 in two shifts.
UPPSC ACF/RFO Admit Card for Main Examination 2017 has been released by the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) on its official website - uppsc.up.nic.in. UPPSC is scheduled to organize the ACF/RFO Main Examination 2017 from 10th September 2018 to 24th September 2018 in two shifts. Candidates who had successfully submitted their Conventional Application Form to UPPSC for the same can follow the instructions below and download their Admit Card now:
How to download UPPSC ACF/RFO Admit Card for Main Examination 2017?
Step 1 – Visit the official website – http://uppsc.up.nic.in/
Step 2 – Click on the notification that reads, Click here to download Admit Card for A.C.F. / R.F.O. MAIN EXAMINATION-2017
Step 3 – Enter your Registration No., Date of Birth, Gender, Verification Code and click on Download Admit Card
Step 4 – Download your Admit Card and take a printout for further reference
Direct Link - http://uppsc.up.nic.in/AdmitCard.aspx
Candidates can check the Press Communique Regarding A.C.F. & R.F.O. (Gen./Spl.) Rectt. (P) Exam. 2017 released yesterday by UPPSC which consists the Roll Numbers of the qualifying candidates:
http://uppsc.up.nic.in/View_Notices.aspx?ID=news&N=1051
